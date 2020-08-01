Former All Black Ali Williams and billionaire Zuru Toys sibling Anna Mowbray have moved into a multimillion-dollar love nest.

The pair, who have been together for more than a year, spent much of lockdown at the family compound - the Toy Mansion in Coatesville.

Last weekend they moved into a stunning two-storey home on the water's edge in Westmere.

Spy understands the property was formerly owned by film director Andrew Adamson. An industry source told Spy the home was sold for more than $15 million.

Williams celebrated their housewarming with a bouquet of flowers for Mowbray and the couple toasted with a bottle of Laurent Perrier Cuvee Rosé champagne, looking out at the Waitematā.

Mowbray loves pink, hence the rosé and recently had a glamorous pink-themed birthday bash with her girlfriends in the private dining room at Soul Bar and Bistro.

She tells Spy the couple are very happy in the new property, which she calls their forever home.

The property boasts numerous bedrooms and bathrooms - and a private jetty from the back lawn. It has ample room in which to fit their young blended families - and a dressing suite has plenty of room for Mowbray's impressive designer handbag collection.

Mowbray is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Zuru, the billion-dollar Kiwi toy company that has had massive growth over the past six years. She was previously based in Hong Kong.

She and brother Nick were at the forefront of helping out during the Covid-19 crisis, using their networks in China to source medical equipment alongside business leader Rob Fyfe. The Mowbrays also answered the call during lockdown by partnering 25 foodbanks, the Salvation Army and other businesses to get food parcels to people in need.

Williams also has international business interests and works with Sky TV on sports opinion and commentary.