Motor-racing star Scott McLaughlin has had a busy year, winning Bathurst, getting married, buying a fabulous new multimillion-dollar apartment and is soon to start a family.

Last December McLaughlin capped off one of the biggest years of his life by marrying American partner Karly Paone in Malibu, California, and they have recently purchased a luxurious four-bedroom penthouse in one of Brisbane's hottest new apartment developments, Le Bain in Newstead.

The 27-year-old two times Supercars' champion has upgraded from living in a two-bedroom to a penthouse, which the developers call a skyhome.

McLaughlin told realestate.co.au the couple had planned the move, with the extra bedrooms for kids in mind, saying it will be a home that starts their family.

The couple are big fans of apartment living, with McLaughlin saying that within their development they have access to amenities found in a $10 million house.

Christchurch-born McLaughlin moved to Brisbane from Melbourne in 2018, and despite all the travel involved with his career, he now says they have fallen in love with Brisbane calling it very trendy and that it is starting to feel like Melbourne in a more casual way with better weather.