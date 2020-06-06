Kiwi Hollywood ingenue Thomasin McKenzie has been cast in thriller-king film-maker, M. Night Shyamalan's new untitled Universal movie.

The Jojo Rabbit actress has been chosen as part of an ensemble cast, which also includes Little Women's Eliza Scanlen, The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre, Bad Education's Alex Wolff and Phantom Thread's Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan is famous for keeping his movies a mystery right up to release date. It is another feather in the cap of McKenzie to be working with a director whose movies have achieved blockbuster status such as, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and most recently last year's superhero thriller Glass. The director, who loves the supernatural genre, is known to use actors in multiple movies, such as Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson. It is a sure thing the talented McKenzie will impress him.

Film director M Night Shyamalan. Photo / Supplied

McKenzie, whose break-out role two years ago in Leave No Trace made her a star ascending, is understood to be returning to work soon in Auckland on Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog Netflix movie, starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

The young actress will turn 20 next month and has spent lockdown in Wellington at her the Houghton Bay home of her parents, acting coach Miranda Harcourt and playwright Stuart McKenzie, with siblings Peter and Davida. Her grandma, acting great Dame Kate Harcourt, lives in the downstairs flat.

Thomasin McKenzie during Paris Fashion Week in March last year. Photo / Getty

McKenzie will be seen on the big screen next April in another Universal movie, psychological horror film Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright. Curiously, her co-star Anya Taylor-Joy starred in Shyamalan's most recent movies, Split and Glass.