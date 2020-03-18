Radio Hauraki has shared an update on their host Jeremy Wells after he came into contact with a person now being tested for coronavirus.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Wells would not be able to host TVNZ's 7pm show, Seven Sharp, while in self-isolation.

Wells also hosts the Matt & Jerry Show on Radio Hauraki with Matt Heath.

This morning, the NZME-owned radio show posted an update, writing that the pair are working from Wells' home.

"The Matt & Jerry Show is coming to you live from Jeremy's humble abode this morning and living the self-isolation dream!" the post reads.

Along with the caption is a photo of Wells looking comfortable in a white T-shirt and shorts while Heath looks dapper in a work shirt and chinos.

Loyal Kiwi fans praised the men for their commitment, with one calling them "great New Zealanders".

Yesterday, Wells shared a photo of himself though Seven Sharp's Twitter account.

"All by myself [don't wanna be]," the post reads.

Radio Hauraki's content director Mike Lane confirmed to the Herald the pair would be working remotely until the test comes back.

If it comes back negative, they will return to work as normal, he said.

All by myself (don’t wanna be) 😷



Jeremy’s in self-isolation tonight after coming into contact with someone who’s being tested for Covid-19.



We’ll check in with him at 7pm, TVNZ 1. pic.twitter.com/nPqfuVHpIY — Seven Sharp (@SevenSharp) March 18, 2020

TVNZ said in a statement yesterday: "We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed.

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production.

"We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result, which is expected on Thursday, March 19."