When Shortland Street's Rawiri Jobe and Nivi Summer were told that one in five teens have disabling hearing loss, the stars jumped at the chance to dust off their running shoes.

They'll be part of the National Foundation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing team in this year's Ports of Auckland Round the Bays.

"This is my first time, so I am excited… but a little nervous that I might not last the distance," Summer tells Spy. "I'm just going to stay hydrated, have fun and make it to the finish line. It is all for a good cause after all."

The World Health Organisation predicts the number of teens who will develop hearing loss will double over the next 30 years.

Rawiri Jobe as Eddie in Shortland Street Spy February 2020

Jobe and Summer want their younger fans to know the problem is often a result of listening to music that is too loud, or for too long.

Although noise-induced hearing loss can affect people at any age, it is irreversible so many young New Zealanders are not aware of the damage they are doing until it's too late.

Jobe says he is excited about the fun run.

"It's such an awesome event that helps some truly deserving charities. The only part I'm nervous about is if it's piping hot — Auckland has really turned on summer this year. I'd hate to blow the "fufu" valve too far before the finish line!

"I do really like running though and, especially at this time of year, there are plenty of good runs to get stuck into. I just have to remember it's New Zealand's largest fun run — my competitive streak can sometimes get away on me."

The pair will have some competition from Ferndale. Fellow cast members Jamie Irvine (Ben King), Grant Lobban (Damo) and Timmie Cameron (Shereez) are also getting ready to tackle the 8.4km route from downtown Auckland to St Heliers next weekend for another great cause — the Anxiety New Zealand Trust, which helps the one in four Kiwis who experience anxiety, depression, panic attacks, OCD or phobias.