Controversial Destiny Church Pastor Hannah Tamaki is poised to waltz her way on to our screens in this year's Dancing with the Stars.

Spy understands Tamaki and transgender personality Mary Haddock-Staniland are both being lined up for the reality TV smash hit.

No doubt the show's makers are hoping it will be a case of opposites attract — Haddock-Staniland is an outspoken advocate for the rainbow community, whereas Tamaki and husband Brian, at least at one time, held firmly different views.

Tamaki did not respond to Spy's questions. However, a source close to her confirmed she was in the mix for DWTS.

"I wouldn't be surprised if she becomes best mates with the whole cast and New Zealand falls in love with the real Hannah," the source said.

The Tamakis are controversial figures for their fire-and-brimstone preaching and ostentatious displays of wealth.

Last year, the pair launched political party Vision New Zealand with Hannah Tamaki as the party's leader. They went on to extend an olive branch of sorts for past wrongs against the rainbow community.

Any hopes that Tamaki's political party will get a boost in the polls from her performances on screen should be tempered — Act leader David Seymour was arguably the star of the show in 2017, but it failed to translate into any significant gains for his party.

Meanwhile, Haddock-Staniland, who is married to husband William, is sought after on the public speaking circuit and has a large social media following of more than 100,000 to help her with votes.

The 37-year-old was a little more forthcoming than Tamaki, telling Spy she loves sequins and the "glamsquadlife, so if they did ask I wouldn't say no".

A Three spokeswoman refused to comment on any confirmed dancers.

Both women will indeed add sass to the show. They can be fierce in their backchat - so judges Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Julz Tocker and Laura Daniel, be warned.