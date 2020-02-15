Last year's Heartbreak Island winners Eden Dix and Ceejay Smart are still dating and things have just got serious, with the pair recently moving in with each other in Remuera.

A year ago, Spy met Dix and Smart at the show's Season 2 launch on Valentine's Day. The TVNZ PRs went into overdrive to set them up with other contestants on the show, but there was a spark even before they appeared on national TV in the partner-swapping dating competition.

After the energy from winning a reality TV series quietened down, they say the past year has been rewarding but challenging. They completely changed their lives for each other, Smart moved to Auckland from Christchurch and Dix moved away from her party lifestyle.

"We had no expectations that meeting someone on the island would turn into anything in the future - as there is a stigma around reality TV romance not lasting or actually being real! But we both gave it a really good shot and here we are a year later," they tell Spy.

The pair haven't spent much of their $100,000 prize money, just a little on travelling and creating memories together. They say it helps that they have a lot of the same interests and totally get each other. "We are Soulmates!"

Smart has settled into personal training at CityFitness Newmarket, and Dix is just up the road in Remuera. She is a beauty and makeup consultant for the Clarins brand at Life Pharmacy and "Influencing" on the side.

The commitment is there, the loved-up duo are looking at buying a house together, and more travelling is also on their "to-do" list before, they say, starting their own family in the future. Happy Valentine's Day, guys.