Celebrities and Rich Listers donned outrageous outfits as the Toy Mansion in Coatesville hosted the biggest party of the year.

Billionaire Nick Mowbray and his partner Jaime Upton threw a night to rival the famous Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock City.

Upton came up with the theme and more than 400 guests arrived through the magnificent palm tree-lined entrance, lit up in multi-coloured lights.

New Zealand's richest family, the Harts, were there in force, a week out from their own Christmas party.

Dad Graeme Hart got the costume-of-the-night award with an outfit that could be described as an expensive-looking robot. Wife Robyn dazzled in a barely-there red sequinned number. Son Harry did desert-chic in leathers with a hood, while his partner Cartier Lee opted for silver lamé with a cowboy hat.

The Hits' host Sam Wallace got in on the lamé act, but his tights were gold. His co-hosts, Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick, were also there. Street went for military futuristic with a cap, and McGoldrick wore space-age scales around her eyes and a black sparkly, strappy number with thigh-high boots. Blackcap Martin Guptill, McGoldrick's husband, made a fetching desert soldier.

Among the celebrities turning heads with cosmic dress-ups were boxer Joseph Parker, former Real Housewife Michelle Blanchard, Heartbreak Island star Kristian Barbarich, TV guy Dominic Bowden and Paul Henry's daughter Bella.

The sprawling grounds in Coatesville were turned into the famous Nevada desert party, renowned for exploring the full kaleidoscope of life and then offering it up to the Burning Man after days of dancing to electronic techno and house music.

DJ duo the Sweet Mix Kids played the tunes. Late in the evening the hundreds of guests made a pilgrimage, led by a drumming band, through the perfectly manicured grounds across a bridge on the manmade lakes and gathered as the 6m Burning Man of sticks burned. Every party has one – and one of the guests made a dive into the lake.

The party's Nevada namesake goes on for days. Mowbray and Upton's went until the early hours of last Sunday morning. That afternoon, they choppered to Waiheke for a much smaller recovery party — as you do.

Mowbray and his siblings, Anna and Nick, own Zuru Toys. Together they were valued at $3 billion on this year's NBR Rich List.

Spy hears Nick made a generous donation from the night's festivities to charity.