Former Black Stick, celebrity trainer and man about town Dwayne Rowsell opened the 'IN' place to exercise in Auckland earlier this year.

He also achieved the perfect work/life business that means he's returned to form to play hockey for NZ at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Rowsell, who has famously trained top model Georgia Fowler, opened a new state of the art boxing gym Studio Box in Newmarket.

It has fast become the place for the A-List to train, with famous faces like All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah, actress Grace Palmer and TV presenter Cassidy Morris all being seen there.

Rowsell took a break from hockey between 2016 and 2018 to pursue business opportunities - and thought he was "retired" at the age of 25.

He evidently had some unfinished business.

"It has been a dream of mine to play for NZ at the Olympics since I started playing hockey at age 10. To get a second opportunity now, when I thought I was retired, is massive for me and I'm giving it my all," Rowsell tells Spy.

The 28-year old last played with the Black Sticks in June 2015 in Buenos Aires at an Olympic qualifying event.

"I debuted for the team in 2014, getting 25 caps across tournaments in NZ, Australia and Asia. The highlight was winning gold at the Azlan Shah Tournament in 2015 beating Australia for the first time in 25+ years."

"I managed to keep myself fighting fit through boxing and earlier this year I went back to play club hockey with my local club team. After a pretty good season I was asked to trial and made a commitment to a comeback," he says.

Dwayne Rowsell for Spy

Rowsell credits his professional sporting career for giving him a great foundation for business, and the temerity to pull off a new form of fitness training with Studio Box.

"When you have your sights set so strongly on a goal you just do whatever it takes to get there. I am grateful that Studio Box is performing so well and we have such a committed and talented bunch of trainers that I am able to balance both business and Hockey for the next six months," he says.