Westside star David de Lautour is juggling two roles while also awaiting the arrival of a baby.

Last week, de Lautour flew back from filming Aussie drama Wentworth in Melbourne for the Huawei Mate30 Pro NZTV Awards at the Aotea Centre on Thursday night.

De Lautour and his wife, actress Hannah Marshall, were both on the carpet at the Craft Awards a few weeks back. Heavily pregnant Marshall was glowing, however we didn't see any sign of her on Thursday night.

Spy understands Marshall is about to give birth to their first child any day, so de Lautour's visit home might possibly be multi-purpose.

Advertisement

It would mean Westside's Ted and Rita West have had babies months apart. Antonia Prebble who plays Rita, welcomed baby Freddie in July with her fiance and co-star Dan Musgrove.

Westside won a TV Award for Best Drama Series on Thursday, while Marshall and de Lautour's dark whodunnit series, Alibi, was also nominated for three awards.

And according to Deadline, the format of the original show created by the pair has just been purchased by CBS from Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

De Lautour will certainly have his hands full with his new baby, filming Wentworth, and juggling the schedule across the Tasman when the 6th series of Westside starts filming early next year.