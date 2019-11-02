Former Real Housewife of Auckland Angela Stone has quit the social scene for real estate.

It's been three years since 47-year-old Stone appeared alongside the five other RHOAs and since then Stone has lived in Auckland using her talents as a businesswoman, media personality, author, model, mother and healthy lifestyle advocate.

Now she has left the City of Sails and moved to Christchurch to take up a career in real estate. The self-described "people person" is working out of the Papanui office of Harcourts.

READ MORE:

• Real Housewife Angela Stone reveals family tragedy

• Real Housewives of Auckland star gives reporter an unreal makeover

• Real Housewives of Auckland gets dose of reality as Angela Stone opens up

• Real Housewives of Auckland: Angela Stone responds to 'plus-size' attack

Advertisement

"I am very excited to be asked to assist with Cameron Bailey's elite team at Harcourts Gold," says Stone.

"I am looking forward to bringing my business aptitude and attention to detail to this exciting business."

Stone also says the houses for sale in Christchurch will benefit from her eye for design and fashion. She sees the potential of places as not only houses but also homes that represent the kind of lives we want to live.

No word yet if her frenemies from the Housewives' set Gilda Kirkpatrick and Michelle Blanchard will use her skills for any multi-million dollar home purchases they might have in the south.

Stone joins a list of former telly faces jumping into real estate, including former reality star Sally Ridge, Three sports presenter Hamish McKay, TV presenter Jayne Kiely and actor Shane Cortese.