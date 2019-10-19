Former Real Housewives of Auckland star Anne Batley Burton had some British star power at her annual Pussy Party last Friday night - none other than UK television personality Noel Edmonds.

The Champagne Lady Ball at the Northern Club raised more than $40,000 after expenses, for Batley Burton's NZ Cat Foundation.

The cat lady was grateful to have the star power of Edmonds there on the night. And it turns out both have a passion for saving cats.

Batley Burton and her husband Richard Burton became great friends with Edmonds and his wife Liz Davies in France where the Batley Burtons have a chateau.

"Noel is a friend of ours from France and, wait for it, they adopted Louis, a little black kitten I rescued off the street in our village in Lorgues," Batley Burton tells Spy.

"I was intending bringing Louis to New Zealand but had to wait six months after the vaccinations, then Noel was with some close friends of ours at a charity lunch and they told him the story so he adopted him. Now he is King Louis, living at the Perfumed Garden in Grasse! So, of course, we have become good friends since."

Batley Burton said Edmonds and Davies were enjoying their time holidaying in New Zealand. Spy understands they have been in Godzone a few months.

The ageless 70-year-old has been a major TV star in the UK for 50 years, hosting hit shows including The Late, Late Breakfast Show, Noel's House Party and most recently Deal Or No Deal.

Edmonds made UK headlines in January this year when, after being the last contestant to arrive in the Australian jungle for the British version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! he was the first to be voted off.

His exit led to speculation he was packing his bags and heading to New Zealand. Edmonds branded the speculation untrue.

Before he went on I'm a Celebrity, the Sun reported, Edmonds had already chosen New Zealand as his new home, as he planned to relocate on his retirement from TV.

The rumours of a move Downunder have been circulating for some years. In 2016 Edmonds told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB: "It's true to say I love this country. I love the people. I like your attitude. I like the 'can-do'. It's really bowled me over how nice this place is."

Supporting the stray cats of this country is another nice way of easing his way into the hearts of the nation.