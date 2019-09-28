Kiwi star Matt Whelan and Canadian star Rachelle Lefevre have started filming new drama The Sounds in the South Island.

The eight-part psychological thriller series, created and written by bestselling New Zealand author Sarah-Kate Lynch, is the latest TV series to start filming in a busy time for local production companies in New Zealand.

Lefevre, 40, who starred in the Twilight movies and White House Down, has moved to New Zealand to take on the lead role and is loving her time here — so much so she may buy a home.

"All I've ever heard about New Zealand from friends who've been here is how magical it is, so I expected beautiful views and lovely people.

"What blew me away was the talent I'm surrounded by on this project. Almost our entire cast is made up of Kiwi actors and every day I'm in awe of them. The raw talent, commitment, support and kindness I experience on set on a daily basis is enough to make me browse the real estate section."

The Sounds is a co-production by our own South Pacific Pictures and Canadian production company Shaftesbury. It will screen on CBC and Acorn TV internationally, and on Sky TV locally.

Whelan, 34, who recently starred in Narcos and is also in The Luminaries, has been cast in a leading role along with Australian actor and former professional rugby league player and author Matt Nable, 47, who appeared in Arrow and Riddick. Canadian actress Emily Piggford rounds up the strong ensemble cast.

Whelan said Lefevre was a dream to work with.

"Because the scripts are so ambitious we have different challenges everyday - weather, remote locations, action sequences - and it's been really incredible to watch everyone on the cast and crew give their all every day."