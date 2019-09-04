Rugby player and Celebrity Treasure Island contestant Zac Guildford has spoken out about his co-stars and his time on the show.

He told Woman's Day while he was used to being a team player, it was clear some of his fellow contestants were not.

"The others were really out there to win. They're stabbing people in the back to win, but I thought you could have done it in a more genuine, team way."

He said he formed a strong friendship with The Hits' radio host Sam Wallace, but it was put on the line when the then captain of team Kahu put him up for elimination.

The 30-year-old rugby player was the first contestant to be eliminated from the season after he lost out to Breakfast host Matty McLean.



"I don't know if Sam did it on purpose, but I got to know him a lot both on and off the island, and he's a nice guy, so I'd like to believe the best in him."

"I wasn't out there to win – I was just there to have a good time and be a good person," he revealed to Woman's Day.

Zac Guildford and Lily McManus have remained mates after their time on Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

On the show, Guildford said his Kahu team member Lily McManus was the contestant he was closest with, and the pair have kept in touch off the island too.