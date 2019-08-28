It seems The Hits hosts Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick may not be as honest as we think.

Sam Wallace got his hands on a lie detector game and decided to put his co-hosts to the test- and he definitely didn't hold back.

Toni Street was asked first if she had ever murdered a cat, and truthfully answered no, passing the test.

However, Street stumbled when she answered Wallace's question about viewing pornography, and the machine deemed her response to be a lie.

Street panicked, insisting the lie detector device is a "bad machine!"

Watch above to see what happened when Toni and Laura fail the lie detector test.

This story was originally published on The Hits and republished here with permission.