Kiwi star Parris Goebel has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle.

The choreographer shared a video of herself shaving off her long locks on her Instagram page, as well as a photo of the final look.

"SHE'S BACK & SHE BITES" she wrote in the Instagram caption for the video.

She toyed with her followers by playing Britney Spear's Slave 4 You in the background, drawing comparisons to when Spears infamously shaved her head in 2007.

The final look is a drastic transformation – she bleached what remains of her hair and also her eyebrows.

Goebel is no stranger to short hairstyles and dying her locks crazy colours. She told Into The Gloss in 2016 she first shaved her head when she was 18.

Sam Smith commented "F*** YES" on the photo in support of the new look, who Goebel recently worked with on his music video for the song How Do You Sleep.

The 27-year-old has worked with several famous musicians, including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Little Mix.