Matty McLean has clapped back with the most epic comeback after being thrown under the bus on last night's episode of Celebrity Treasure Island.

The TVNZ Breakfast star was put up for elimination by Hits radio host Sam Wallace on Monday night's episode of the new reality reboot.

As a team captain, Sam got to choose who went head to head in the elimination challenge and told host Matt Chisholm: "It'd be nice to see the back of Matty McLean, wouldn't it?"

He put him up against former All Black Zac Guildford hoping he could knock out his biggest competition but Matty came out on top, blitzing Zac in a puzzle challenge in which they had to manouvre balls into holes on a complicated pulley system.

Taking to his Instagram stories after the episode aired, Matty commented on the challenge admitting it was "legitimately one of the scariest things I've ever been put through in my entire life" and said he was "convinced" he was going home.

He then added: "Just goes to show Sam, you idiot: Never underestimate a gay man's ball skills".

At least everyone's kept their sense of humour after the Island!

Celebrity Treasure Island continues on TVNZ 2 at 7.30 tonight.