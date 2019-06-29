Former All Black Victor Vito and his wife Amber are enjoying private jets — and some childcare — on their holidays through Europe.

Vito started playing for La Rochelle in Western France in 2016 and he and his young family have had fantastic holidays around the continent. Last weekend they upped the ante. The couple and their three young children joined Auckland-based Crowd Goes Wild host Makere Gibbons and husband, property developer Kurt and their two young children, on a private jet and headed to St Tropez.

They joined Kiwi property moguls Paula and Simon Herbert and Ben Cook and partner Lavinia White and the group had some glamourous nights on the town.

"2 nights out in a row @victorvito1103 who even are we?! Very hungover parents that's for damn sure, a very memorable time in St Tropez with amazing people #summer #parentsgonewild #myman#nextleveldatenights," Amber posted to Instagram.

Advertisement

Next up the Vito and Gibbons families boarded the jet and headed to the Greek island of Mykonos. After some fun family time around the pool of their luxurious villa, the couples dined at Nusr-Et Steak House and posed with its owner, celebrity Turkish Chef Nusret Gokce, nicknamed Salt Bae.

On Mykonos, the families also caught up with fellow former All Black and La Rochelle player Tawera Kerr-Barlow and wife Kerry at hotspot Principote Panormos Beachclub. The pair and their young family moved to La Rochelle two years ago and married this year.