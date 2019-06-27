Just a week after they were named New Zealand's best breakfast radio show at the annual Radio Awards, ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are celebrating again – as they have officially become the number one breakfast show with Kiwis aged 18-34.

The results from the latest radio survey reveal ZM has finally toppled The Edge as the number one station for Kiwis aged 18-34 – one of the most valuable audiences in radio - for the first time in more than 10 years.

"Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are an overnight success story, five years in the making," jokes Dean Buchanan, NZME's group director of entertainment. "It's great to see the team recognised for months and months of hard work."

It's been a huge year for the ZM team, who kicked off the year with their annual floating music festival Float in Rotorua, before launching another round of their addictive Secret Sound competition. Last week, the team cleaned up at the Radio Awards, claiming nine prizes, including the coveted Station of the Year.

In other survey news, The Hits' breakfast show Laura, Sam and Toni added new listeners, as did Radio Hauraki's Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells.

The lads will be too tired to celebrate today after pulling an all-nighter to watch the Black Caps last night and recording the latest instalment of The ACC's Agenda Podcast with Grant Elliot.

Meanwhile, Newstalk ZB remains the number one radio station in the country, while The Breeze is the most popular music station.