Max Key has been on the "adventure of a lifetime" for the past two months, but his most recent post has seen the trip take a drastic turn.

He posted a photo of himself surrounded by sharks in the Bahamas looking fairly uncomfortable - and fair enough.

While the shot might be the stuff of nightmares for many, it was clearly just another step in his big adventure.

He captioned it with a quote from a fearsome great white shark in the children's film Finding Nemo, writing: "Fish are friends, not food".

Key has been making his way around most of North America and posting adventurous selfies everywhere from San Francisco to Lake Tahoe, hitting major spots like Beverly Hills and Coachella music festival along the way.

Earlier this month, the DJ and son of former Prime Minister John Key, fulfilled a life long goal by attending the NBA Finals in Toronto.

Key posted on Instagram: "A good friend of mine called me and told me if I changed my flight to Europe he'd buy me a ticket to game 1 of the NBA finals, a life long dream of mine! I literally couldn't wipe the smile off my face the entire game.

"I've been to some amazing sporting matches in my life, but the atmosphere in the stadium was second to none and was so electrifying and exciting to be a part of."

The next leg of Key's bumper getaway will see him take on Europe.