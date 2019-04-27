Kiwis Sarah Harris and Joshua Williams are leading social media influencers who have captured followers' imaginations with their loved-up shots on Instagram.

Harris has 2.1 million followers and Williams has 72,000. The 25-year-olds met at a fitness shoot and their relationship and their photoshoots have progressed from there, allowing the couple to make a decent living via marketing.

"I initially built my following off my aspiration to inspire others through training in health and fitness. Social media was just an outlet for me to try and add value and inspire people to better themselves," says Williams.

Harris had been modelling overseas before fully embracing social media.

Some headline-making antics at the Playboy Mansion — when Harris was a Playboy Bunny — with the likes of Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner may have helped her profile a few years back.

Harris says she can gain around 35 — 40,000 followers a month depending on the content she is posting.

"For example, if I post a bikini shot, I can grow by 10,000 followers. When I opened up about my struggles with an eating disorder within the modelling industry and the Daily Mail picked it up, I got a big bump.

"The same goes if I made appearances in Mexico or Europe and people would tag photos and that all helped too."

Sarah Harris had been modelling overseas before fully embracing social media. Photo / Instagram

The couple has joined forces and created a business with a philanthropic side with a modern range of watches called Sachii. The name comes from witnessing animal cruelty to a fluffy pomeranian, which they later adopted.

After travelling throughout Asia and seeing all forms of animal cruelty, they decided their watch brand would give $10 from every sale to the Soi Dog Foundation and they believe a dog's life will be saved with every sale.

The couple have a few new projects in the pipeline and perhaps even a move into reality TV.

"We've definitely talked about it. A lot of people say we need our own reality show, so we've definitely been tempted to enter the world of reality tv, it's just difficult finding reality shows that are couple based."