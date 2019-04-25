The loved up former Bachelor NZ couple have taken to social media this morning to share the 'exciting news' they are expecting a baby boy.

The newly wed Matilda Green posted an adorable photo of the pair jumping for joy when they received the news.

"In other exciting news, we found out we're having a..... BOY! We are so bloody excited!

#teamGreen."

Fans have commented on the post saying they "are so happy for you guys."

Advertisement

"It's been so fun following your pregnancy!" says another fan.

"So exciting, boys are so fun!"

"Awesome news you super humans."

The Greens got hitched earlier this year in February during a secret Waiheke Island ceremony with close family and friends.

Congratulations team! We can't wait to meet the little fella soon.