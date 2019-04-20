New Zealand's number one drama Shortland Street is introducing more new characters to the already loved (and sometimes loathed) stable of residents, among them an Angel who may indeed be anything but.

With the recent announcement that 41-year-old Nicole Whippy is joining the show as Cece the matriarch of the show's new King family, last year's break-out star 23-year-old Ana Scotney from hit Kiwi comedy film the Breaker Upperers is also joining the cast in a long-term role.

Producers are expecting big things from Scotney, her character 'Angel' is a force of nature — she is confident, sassy, and oozes attitude and we hear that she is set to put Leanne (Jennifer Ludlam) through her paces behind the Shortland Street reception desk.

"I think that audiences might be confronted by her at first but they might find she is a breath of fresh air. I hope they will grow to love and appreciate the spice she brings to Ferndale," says Scotney.

Advertisement

"I felt so honoured to be offered the role. I felt honoured because Shortland Street was a huge part of my life growing up, I would watch the show every night."

"I also felt nervous. I knew that the experience of working on Shortland Street was unlike anything else and that the pace and workload would ask a lot. I felt ready and keen for this, to grow and be able to understand more about how sets work, telling a story, and being able to practice performing every day. Being on board was going to be an amazing opportunity for growth and learning," she adds.

Ana Scotney has become a breakout star since first appearing in The Breaker Upperers with Madeleine Sami and Jackie Van Beek last year. Photo / NZ Herald

Expect Whippy and Scotney to appear into your living rooms via Ferndale in the next few weeks. Whippy's onscreen character Cece, comes over with her family from Byron Bay in New South Wales to visit her mother-in-law Jean King in hospital.

Catherine Wilkin, known for her roles on shows like McLeod's Daughters, Prisoner and Blue Heelers plays Jean, while her son who is Cece's husband Ben is played by Jamie Irvine last seen in Westside and Home and Away.

Cece and Ben's two children, Louis and Sophia are the new teenage pin-ups for Shorty played by Henry Rolleston and Iana Grace.

It's a bold move bringing an entire new family into the show's fold, but in the show's 27-year history it is not the first time. We are sure either Cece or Ben will have some medical skills to get them a job at the hospital and Louis and Sophia will be enrolled at Ferndale High quick smart.