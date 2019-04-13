TVNZ is making a move into the "influencer" world, with new reality show BossBabes starring Iyia Liu and Edna Swart.

The show, created for TVNZ OnDemand, promises to give a glimpse into their glamorous lives as social media marketers — and also the not-so-glamorous side.

Liu, 25, sprang to fame in 2015, when her Waist Trainer sculpting belt was endorsed by reality star Kylie Jenner — understood to have been for a fee in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But she has courted controversy about some of her ventures, including gift box delivery service Celebration Box, which is under a Commerce Commission investigation after a series of customer complaints.

A property scheme linked to Liu also came under fire in a National Business Review investigation.

A TVNZ spokeswoman says the new show was "observational, looking at the highs and the lows of influencer life".

"Negative press doesn't automatically preclude someone participating in a programme. Viewers will be able to draw their own conclusions about the girls' lifestyle when the show comes to OnDemand."

Swart, 29, started her own swimwear label ed&i after becoming frustrated at the selection of swimwear available in New Zealand. She has now launched a complementary line of cosmetics.

"If there are women out there who are on the verge of starting a business or have even simply considered starting a business, I strongly hope this show will encourage them to take the leap," she tells Spy. "It's not easy, but the rewards from creating something of your own and watching it grow is one of the most satisfying journeys that you can embark on."

The pair met at a business event, where Liu asked Swart to do some modelling for her.

The show, produced by Warner Bros NZ, will follow their day-to-day lives including partying, swimwear shoots and even Liu's recent cosmetic procedures. She flew to Australia for a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction, a procedure she streamed on her Instagram story.

"I gained 7 kilos for the surgery. I went for a mix between Sports Illustrated and Beyonce to suit my frame and the look I was going for, which was a lifted bum, giving me an S-shape and a flatter more-toned looking stomach," Liu tells Spy.

The show is in pre-production. TVNZ shrugged off concerns about Liu's past business controversies.

"We'll be filming their work, life and play — the highs and the lows. Issues will be addressed, and viewers will have the chance to see this when they tune in."