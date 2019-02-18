Drum and bass producer Netsky has just touched down in Auckland ahead of playing a few Kiwi gigs.

But he's got something else on his to-do list while he's here.

Netsky, the Belgian drum n bass artist whose real name is Boris Daenen, has offered to assist Air NZ in creating their new safety song.

.@FlyAirNZ I love you, but that new safety video 🙈 can I produce the next song? — Netsky (@netskymusic) February 17, 2019

"@FlyAirNZ I love you, but that new safety video can I produce the next song?" he says the Belgian musician on Twitter.

A few weeks ago Air NZ pulled its 'terrible' safety video from local services after backlash online, but it is still showing it on a few overseas carriers.

The clip, which featured local acts Kings, Randa and Theia, was criticised for butchering a classic Run DMC song with its cheesy safety raps.

Recently, the airline giant advertised on social media for a new "head of safety videos".

Where to next for your career? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MOhpD8Cgwn — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) February 1, 2019

and have also taken to social media for the public to vote for them.

Netsky will play at gigs in Hamilton and Auckland in early March.