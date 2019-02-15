Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she went into early labour while watching The Favourite.

"That's how much I love Olivia Colman," wrote Lynskey on Twitter. "So I also need a rewatch".

Lynskey confirmed in February that she had welcomed a baby girl with her husband Jason Ritter in December.

The Favourite, starring Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, has been nominated for ten Oscars, including acting nods for its three lead actresses.

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo / supplied

The comedy, following the power dynamics in the court of Queen Anne in 18th century England, was directed by The Lobster's Yorgos Lanthimos.