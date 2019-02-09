Young Kiwi model Maia Cotton has put her foot down and told Australia to stop trying to "claim" NZ models as their own.

The 19-year-old, who made her Victoria's Secret runway debut last year, told Confidential she wants Australia to stop "claiming" her and fellow Kiwi model Georgia Fowler.

"We know you guys claim Georgia Fowler. We try to claim her back all the time and make it known she is from New Zealand," she said.

"A lot of people think both her and I are Australian, but us Kiwis know we are from," she added proudly.

Advertisement

Now based in New York, Cotton has been modelling since she was 14 after being discovered on Instagram. She's since appeared in magazines like Miss FQ as well as shoots for the likes of Urban Outfitters and Tigerlily.

And of course, she was booked for the Victoria's Secret show which she says was a dream come true.

"I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable," she wrote on Instagram.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime."