Jospeph Parker has been snapped hanging out with The Rock, fuelling rumours he's teaming up with the Hollywood superstar on his new film Hobbs and Shaw.

The Kiwi boxing star took to Instagram from the set of the Fast and Furious spinoff film, to tell fans about meeting one of the biggest stars in the world.

He wrote: "Privilege to meet the USO @therock and see the crew on the HOBBS & SHAW set in action".

The candid snaps come after Parker posted stories to his Instagram with Kiwi actors Cliff Curtis and John Tui, as well as WWE wrestler Roman Reigns in Hawaii, where the spinoff is wrapping up filming.

Cliff starred alongside Hobbs and Shaw star Jason Statham in The Meg, and a WWE wrestler and boxing champ sure would make some great extras for one of the biggest action franchises in the world.

To add even more fuel to the fire, Parker also previously posted a photo to Instagram of himself with Cliff and Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch.

Hobbs and Shaw is a spinoff of The Fast and the Furious series, focusing on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security agent Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.