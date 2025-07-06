The Mt Albert community has rallied to support Zhang’s mum, Sue Harrap, and to remember Zhang. Harrap and the community have gathered on the mountain to remember her birthday since her death.

But on Friday, Harrap was shocked when she saw the tributes left over the years had been taken.

Lena Zhang Harrap's bereft mother feels "more empty space" after a community memorial was taken away.

“When I walked up toward the mountain, I was shocked to find all the items left to honour Lena had gone,” Harrap said on social media.

“From the bandanas that hung on the railing, one for each year before she died, with extra being hung for each subsequent birthday.

“Then there’s the flower display in the hand-made crate, and the hand-painted rocks made each birthday since she died, to the ‘twiddle stick’ her adoring nephew left in memory of her.

The Mt Albert community has rallied to support Zhang’s mum, Sue Harrap, and to remember Lena Zhang Harrap. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“There was the beautiful carved elephant made by one of Lena’s special friends, and then there were the other gifts and painted rocks made by friends, family and community.

“The lights and bells and flowers that adorned the tree were all taken down, special items no longer there - nothing but one rock remains to remind us of Lena’s existence. The tangible memory of her has been significantly dimmed.”

Despite speculation online, Auckland Council told the Herald it did not have any involvement in removing the tributes.

“We are continuing to look into what has happened, but based on inquiries to date, there is no indication that the council removed the tributes,” council parks and community facilities general manager Taryn Crewe said.

“At this stage, council staff who work in the area have confirmed they are not aware of, and did not approve, the removal of any tributes from Ōwairaka/Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura/Mount Albert.

“We have been made aware of concerns of the possible removal of tributes left in memory of Lena. We understand how upsetting this is for the whānau and community, and we want to assure everyone that we take these concerns seriously,” Crewe said.

“We recognise how deeply personal and sensitive situations like this are and strive to approach them with care and respect.”

Tributes left a week on from Lena Zhang Harrap's death. Her mum was shocked to find mementoes and treasures left recently have been removed. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Harrap said she could acknowledge the tributes were fleeting and “nothing in themselves”. However, they had a significance.

“It is the special sentiments that sit behind it that have caused the wound to reopen,” she said.

“Leaving me with yet more empty space, another wound, a sense of being robbed of more than just items, but of all they stood for.

“These were symbols that told us Lena mattered, and whilst she will continue to matter to family, friends and the community, the taking of these things remains hurtful.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

