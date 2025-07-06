“Then there’s the flower display in the hand-made crate, and the hand-painted rocks made each birthday since she died, to the ‘twiddle stick’ her adoring nephew left in memory of her.
“There was the beautiful carved elephant made by one of Lena’s special friends, and then there were the other gifts and painted rocks made by friends, family and community.
“The lights and bells and flowers that adorned the tree were all taken down, special items no longer there - nothing but one rock remains to remind us of Lena’s existence. The tangible memory of her has been significantly dimmed.”
Despite speculation online, Auckland Council told the Herald it did not have any involvement in removing the tributes.
“We are continuing to look into what has happened, but based on inquiries to date, there is no indication that the council removed the tributes,” council parks and community facilities general manager Taryn Crewe said.
“At this stage, council staff who work in the area have confirmed they are not aware of, and did not approve, the removal of any tributes from Ōwairaka/Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura/Mount Albert.
“We have been made aware of concerns of the possible removal of tributes left in memory of Lena. We understand how upsetting this is for the whānau and community, and we want to assure everyone that we take these concerns seriously,” Crewe said.
“We recognise how deeply personal and sensitive situations like this are and strive to approach them with care and respect.”
Harrap said she could acknowledge the tributes were fleeting and “nothing in themselves”. However, they had a significance.
“It is the special sentiments that sit behind it that have caused the wound to reopen,” she said.