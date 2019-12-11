Seven News in Australia is reporting Adelaide lawyer Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old Zoe Hosking are the third and fourth confirmed Australian victims of the White Island volcano disaster.



The family released a statement saying:



"The Dallow family is saddened to confirm the body of Gavin Dallow has been found and identified by New Zealand Police. New Zealand Police have also advised the family that Zoe Hosking is presumed dead, with her body on White Island.



"Recovery may not be possible for at least a couple of days due to the dangerous conditions.



"Lisa Dallow is still in hospital in Hamilton. We mourn the loss of Gavin and Zoe.



"Gavin was a wonderful son and brother. We'll miss him at the cricket and we'll miss him at the football. He was a generous man, always helping his family and his community.



"Our hearts break at the loss of Zoe at such a young age. We know her loss will also devastate her school community and the local Girl Guides, of which she was an active member.



"The Dallow family is extremely thankful for the support from relatives, Rotary, the local church community and the broader community.



"We would also like to acknowledge the assistance received from DFAT , emergency services and the very understanding New Zealand Police."