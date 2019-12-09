A rescue operation is under way after an eruption on Whakaari/White Island.

There are fears for people near the crater of the island at the time of the eruption, with images from the White Island Crater Rim camera appearing to show people at 2.10pm.

The explosions happened shortly after that.

St John told Newstalk ZB they have reports of up to 20 people injured after the island in Bay of Plenty erupted, sending massive plumes of steam and debris into the air.

Advertisement

St John cannot confirm the nature or extent of the injuries. Rescue helicopters are on the way.

Some of the people on the island reportedly have critical injuries.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter is currently on its way to White Island. Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters are also said to be on their way to White Island.

Other rescue helicopters have not been dispatched at this stage.

A police spokesperson told SunLive that officers are responding to the incident.

"We don't have any further information at this stage."

Calvin Kingi, whose Facebook profile says he works at White island Tours, has posted a photo of the island erupting, saying "White Island just erupted as we left, we have our work mates and a tour still on the island, I hope they ok."

Kingi later said the boat he was on was returning to the island: "We have people in critical condition [to] help."

Advertisement

Dan Harvey was out fishing with some friends 40km/h away from the island when he saw dark smoke erupting from it before 2.15pm.

White Island volcano has erupted off the coast of New Zealand. Volcano alert level raised to 4. Aviation code raised to orange. 20 people were reportedly on the island when the eruption occurred. Reports of serious injuries. https://t.co/xkbqx8Gc9O pic.twitter.com/TPSzOdBKE4 — Granny (@Grannytologist) December 9, 2019

"I looked over and saw a burst of steam coming up. There was nothing above the island at that time. It was just clear blue sky. It was unusual to see it go from nothing to steam erupting out of it.

"It was almost like a mushroom cloud ... the steam was expanding and getting bigger.

"I knew it was odd because there was nothing above it. Often it's doing this small continuous release of steam. But it wasn't doing anything then all of a sudden this massive amount of cloud comes out."

Harvey said it's still erupting steam but it was nothing like it was when it first erupted.

#WhiteIsland has erupted - here are the current wind flows if you're tracking ash and possible flight plan issues.



Thankfully, it's looking fairly localised at sea at this stage but full details and maps here: https://t.co/4YApJWqPXc pic.twitter.com/aFCQpatIks — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) December 9, 2019

He added that it happened so quickly and fast that if there were anyone on the island it wouldn't be good.

Reporter Katee Shanks, in Whakatane, says the wharf has been cordoned off.

"I can smell sulphur really, really strongly."

Family members of people who visited the island today have gathered at the wharf.

Shanks, who is at the scene, said ambulance after ambulance is arriving, and boats moored along the wharf have been asked to move.

She said a boatie reported a call had gone out over marine radio asking for assistance from any boats on the water in the Whakatane area.

Shanks said there was feeling of shock and disbelief at the cordons. She said about 60 people had gathered at the scene and people were not really talking, just watching and waiting.

The National Emergency Management Agency has issued a national warning after the eruption of White Island, Newstalk ZB reports. The agency says the eruption is moderate - and is hazardous in the vicinity of the volcano.

People are advised to stay out of the designated restricted zones, where ashfall may be a problem.

Tourism Bay of Plenty spokeswoman said Volcanic Helicopters and a boat have still not been accounted for.

Aerius Helicopters and Kahu Helicopters have confirmed they were not on the island and are on standby in anticipation of an evacuation.

She said they were waiting for confirmation of the number of people on the island.

White Island Tours boats were reportedly near the island.

Eruption on White Island today. Photo / Supplied

Aerius Helicopters owner Graeme McKenzie said his business was currently not responding to the incident but was on standby. It operates tours to White Island.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said it is now a police matter.

A national warning systems message has been given. The pre-recorded phone message was issued about 3.15pm.

CEO of Tourism and of Plenty Kristin Dunne, said it was a "shocking" event.

"Our concern is for any visitors that have been on the island and how we can assist when they return to the mainland," she said.

The company is working closely with police and civil defence to establish more information, she said.

Duty Volcanologist Geoff Kilgour told SunLive the aviation code has also been raised to orange.

GNS volcanologist Steven Sherburn confirmed an eruption began at about 2.15pm.

Sherburn said they were currently investigating the eruption.

The Volcanic Alert Level remained at level 4 (danger on volcanic cone and all island, possibility of very large eruption).

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said the council will be monitoring the situation. "We will be offering any assistance we can to the Whakatane and surrounding areas," he said.

People can be seen inside the crater just before the eruption. Photo / GeoNet

Diveworks owner/skipper Phil van Dusschoten, who is at the Whakatane Harbour watching the drama unfold, said he was on the island when it erupted several years ago. He said at that time the eruption was more ash that caused the nuisance but lately the eruptions have been more steam and gas-related.

He said from what he could see from the harbour, the eruption looked to be ommitting steam and gas.

Whakaari/White Island is situated 48km from the east coast of the Bay of Plenty.

It is largely an exposed crater – but a shelter had been installed there in the case of an eruption like today's.

In 2016, the New Zealand Defence Force placed a 2.4 tonne shipping container on an old mining site to provide a natural protective barrier. It's unclear whether it was used today.

Whakaari/White Island is erupting. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/B5m4BSa4bt — GeoNet (@geonet) December 9, 2019

Ash particles are similar enough in size to rain that we can see the White Island eruption on our radar. ^AJ pic.twitter.com/1IkGMLzQm7 — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2019

More to come.