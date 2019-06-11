A tenant is searching for two new flatmates to join their men-only bunk-bedded apartment in Auckland central.

The fully furnished apartment with double and triple-decker bunk beds will cost the prospective flatmates between $100-$120 per week.

The ad was listed on Trade Me on Saturday stating that two spots in the master bedroom - shared with four other men - have become available. The tight-squeeze living conditions would see two renters joining an Indian man, two Middle Eastern men and a Japanese man.

The property listing strictly states "males only, no females" and that an "international" man is "wanted".

Advertisement

"Don't waste your time emailing me if [a six-person] shared dormitory is not your style of living," the ad said.

One of the bunk beds. Photo / Trade Me

Images shared alongside the listing depict a three-tiered bunk on the left side of the room next to a wardrobe and additional storage space.

Further images show the shared living space which includes a kitchen, bench and an area to hang laundry.

The shared living space of the apartment. Photo / Trade Me

The current tenants say they are looking for "quiet, clean and respectful" housemates that are "day people" rather than "night owls".

The advert also said that smokers and people who consider themselves an "alcoholic" should not apply.

Although the listing states that the current tenants are "friendly", the advert warned that "no parties" and "no visitors" are allowed at the property.

The rent - which is inclusive of water, unlimited Wi-Fi and electricity - could cost future tenants only $100 if they signed a six-month contract.

For a three-month contract, rent would cost $110 per week, and for a two-month contract $115.

Occupants also said that one-month tenants would be welcome but would have to pay $120 per week.