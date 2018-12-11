A man has been charged with murder after a woman, who was first found unconscious with serious wounds in Flat Bush last night, later died in hospital.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said police had arrested a man following the death of a 34-year-old woman.

Police were called to an address following reports that a woman had been attacked shortly after 10pm.

Police found the woman unconscious with a number of serious wounds.

She was transported to Middlemore Hospital but died from her injuries.

While officers were at the scene, a man contacted police alleging he was the offender.

He was found by police in Botany and brought back to Manukau Police station.

Detective Inspector Va'aelua said the alleged offender was known to the victim and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

Neighbour Vishaldeep Singh, 22, said he did not hear anything until a police officer started knocking at the door late last night.

When he answered the door there was "a lot of police officers" standing in the sleepy cul de sac.

An officer told him a woman had been "seriously assaulted", he said.

Police are continuing a scene examination. Photo / Supplied

The woman lived upstairs with her toddler, he said.

"She was a very kind lady."

When they first moved in she said to let them know if they needed any help, he said.

"I'm feeling horrible," Singh said.

"I'm feeling sad for her son especially."

Singh said the area was usually very quiet.

It was incredibly sad news in the wake of the killing of British backpacker Grace Millane, he said.

Thinking of the little boy last night made him especially sad, he said

"I'm so, so, thankful to the lady who was holding him."

He "slowly, slowly" went to sleep in her arms, he said.

The crime scene in Flat Bush remained under cordon at midday today with police officers wearing blue coverall suits conducting what appeared to be a forensic examination.

A post-mortem examination would also take place today.

A 33-year-old man is appearing in Manukau District Court this morning charged with murder.