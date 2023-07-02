New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

Zoe Hobbs has qualified for the Paris Olympics, becoming the first New Zealand female sprinter to achieve the feat.

After opening up her European season at the Lausanne Diamond League with a time of 11.20 seconds last Friday, Hobbs backed it up this morning at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger in Switzerland with a time of 10.96 seconds.

The Kiwi sprinter – who only needed to stop the clock under 11.07 seconds to achieve automatic qualification for the Olympics – not only won her race, but also recorded a new national and area record.

The 26-year-old will now be focusing on her lead up to the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest in August.

Elsewhere, New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr won his event at the Diamond League meeting Stockholm.

Kerr had a best height of 2.24 metres to win by 4cm from Belgian Thomas Carmoy.

At the same meeting, Geordie Beamish ran a personal best 8:17.63, to finish fourth in the 3000m steeplechase.