Young athletes impress with strength, speed and skill at Halberg Games

Young athletes competed on the field in the Halberg Games over Anzac Weekend. Photo / Photoport

Last weekend a record 195 young athletes from all over New Zealand competed in the Halberg Games at King's College in Auckland.

The three-day event, rescheduled from last October due to Covid restrictions, was a chance for contestants with a physical disability or visual impairment to compete in 20 different sports including swimming, wheelchair basketball and rugby, netball and athletics.

Young athletes competed on the track. Photo / Photosport

Some high-profile athletes came along to offer support and advice with the likes of Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Honey Hireme-Smiler and Eric Murray cheering on from the sidelines.

Honey Hireme-Smiler with a young athlete. Photo / Photosport

Sionann Murphy, who has cerebal palsy and was competing in her 6th Halberg Games, received an overall award from Halberg Foundation Chief Executive Shelley McMeeken. Murphy, 15, is an ISPS Handa Talent Scholarship recipient and holds several school-age records in field events.

Young athletes competed in the pool in the Halberg Games. Photo / Photosport

The Games is an opportunity for athletes to compete, connect, build confidence, and pursue further opportunities in sports. Two scholarships were also announced at the Opening Ceremony to provide sporting pathways for the athletes.

The ISPS Handa Talent Scholarship will enable six athletes to compete in national and transtasman events. The Sky Sport Emerging Talent Athlete Grant is for two athletes' coaching/equipment to assist in developing their sporting talent.