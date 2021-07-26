WTC Mace tour: The alternative - How you can bring it to your town

Want to celebrate the Black Caps' World Test Championship victory but the official Mace Tour isn't coming to your town?

Well, the team at Radio Hauraki and The Alternative Commentary Collective have good news for you!

Introducing The ACC & Hauraki's WTC "Alternative Mace Tour"!

ACC & Hauraki Head Mike Lane commissioned a life-sized replica of the mace and wants to get it to Great New Zealanders all across the country - and certainly to areas the official mace tour can't get.

This is the people's mace!

Mike Minogue and Jason Hoyte with the alternative mace. Photo / Supplied

Lane explained the reason behind the creation of the "alternative" mace: "It's great to see the official WTC Mace make its way around NZ.

"Obviously, it can't go everywhere, so we've created one that can - the unofficial Alternative WTC Mace Tour. It's a replica you can take along to your cricket club, birthday party or stag do. Just let us know where you want it and when."

Do you want The ACC & Hauraki's WTC "Alternative Mace Tour" to come to your town?

Jump on Hauraki or The Alternative Commentary Collective's social accounts and tell them!

Stay tuned to the Hauraki Big Show with Jason Hoyte & Mike Minogue weekdays from 4pm on Radio Hauraki to find out where the "Alternative Mace Tour" is heading next.

