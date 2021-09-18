Voyager 2021 media awards
'Worst tackle I've ever seen': Red card shocker in Top 14 game

WATCH: Rugby player's instant red-card high tackle. Source / Rucked Magazine via Twitter

You can't get more of a straight red card than this.

While the Wallabies-Springboks encounter in Brisbane last night featured yet another yellow or red card debate there was no question about the sending off of Castres player Ryno Pieterse during a Top 14 clash overnight.

Pieterse was given a red card for a brutal late tackle which has been described as one of the worst tackles ever.

Pieterse hit Bordeaux-Begles halfback Maxime Lucu in a no-arms late tackle after Lucu had kicked a clearance.

The former Bulls lock had only been on the field for 13 minutes after coming on as a second half replacement.

Referee Romain Poite took little time to decide which card to pull out.

Former top referee Nigel Owens said that Pieterse should face a long suspension.

"I never get involved in Citing's or length of ban conversations. But this was as obvious a RC you will see and well done Romain, no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very very lengthy ban," he said on Twitter.

Despite the red card, Castres kicked a late penalty to earn a 23-23 draw.