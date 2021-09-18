'Worst tackle I've ever seen': Red card shocker in Top 14 game

You can't get more of a straight red card than this.
While the Wallabies-Springboks encounter in Brisbane last night featured yet another yellow or red card debate there was no question about the sending off of Castres player Ryno Pieterse during a Top 14 clash overnight.
Pieterse was given a red card for a brutal late tackle which has been described as one of the worst tackles ever.
Pieterse hit Bordeaux-Begles halfback Maxime Lucu in a no-arms late tackle after Lucu had kicked a clearance.
The former Bulls lock had only been on the field for 13 minutes after coming on as a second half replacement.
Referee Romain Poite took little time to decide which card to pull out.
Former top referee Nigel Owens said that Pieterse should face a long suspension.
"I never get involved in Citing's or length of ban conversations. But this was as obvious a RC you will see and well done Romain, no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very very lengthy ban," he said on Twitter.
Despite the red card, Castres kicked a late penalty to earn a 23-23 draw.