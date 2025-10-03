Holly Robinson has won her third consecutive shot put silver at the World Para Athletics Championships in India. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ Sport

New Zealand’s Holly Robinson has made it three straight shot put silver medals at the World Para Athletics Championships after producing a record-breaking throw in India.

Robinson bettered her own Oceania record in finishing second in the F46 final in India, unfurling a best distance of 12.86m.

It follows silvers in the same discipline in Paris in 2023 and Kobe last year for the 30-year-old from Dunedin, who is a decorated athlete in both the shot put and javelin.

Robinson retired from javelin throwing after finishing sixth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the event at which she won a shot put bronze. Previously she won javelin gold at the Tokyo Paralympics (2020) and silver at Rio (2016).