Her improvement in the shot put was evident in her series of throws in New Delhi, where her shortest throw of 12.26m still eclipsed her previous best of 12.25m.
Uzbekistan’s Karomat Omonoova won with a best distance of 13.07m while Canada’s Katie Pegg was third (12.76m).
In another result overnight, New Zealand’s Michael Whittaker was eighth in the men’s 5000m T13 final.
New Zealand have won four medals with three days of competition remaining.
Golds have gone to Lisa Adams in the women’s F37 shot put and Danielle Aitchison in the women’s T36 100m, while Will Stedman snared bronze in the men’s T36 400m.
– RNZ