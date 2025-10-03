Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

World Para Athletics Championships: Holly Robinson dominates shot put with personal best throw

RNZ
2 mins to read

Holly Robinson has won her third consecutive shot put silver at the World Para Athletics Championships in India. Photo / Photosport

Holly Robinson has won her third consecutive shot put silver at the World Para Athletics Championships in India. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By RNZ Sport

New Zealand’s Holly Robinson has made it three straight shot put silver medals at the World Para Athletics Championships after producing a record-breaking throw in India.

Robinson bettered her own Oceania record in finishing second in the F46 final in India, unfurling a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save