OPINION:

In 1991, 26 Kiwi women each paid $5000 to travel to Wales and represent New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup. Betting big on the future of women's rugby in Aotearoa, the originals could never have dreamed of the heights the team would reach.

Bringing the World Cup home five times, New Zealand are now bringing the tournament home too, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

It's a moment more than 30 years in the making, defending a legacy built of blood, sweat and sisterhood. As our wāhine make history, stepping on to the platform their foremothers built, we too can make history, building a crowd worthy of this occasion.

Women's rugby offers the relational reset many fans — diehard and emerging — are crying out for in our national game. It is here you will find the excited friends and even prouder parents, sporting banners and homemade supporters' gear.

Teammates, from the grassroots up, cheering their sister on as she represents the wide range of communities that play our game. The children of players and fans alike will run about in a crowd of many watchful caregivers. The focus on the rugby, the player and the occasion, you'll find more fans staying sober to savour every moment their team get in the spotlight.

Being a world tournament, the audience will reflect the diversity of its athletes.

Fijiana, competing in their first World Cup, will likely turn out a sea of sky blue. South Africa, making their first appearance since the 2014 tournament, will call on their proud expat community. The French, whose men's side have a famous history at Eden Park, will be ready to see their women making their own. And fierce favourites England have been preparing for four long years since running close to their own title defence in 2017 and will be willing to prove they are here to play.

If the firsts, the history and the sport aren't enough for you, then the full day of entertainment at the tournament opener starting from just $5 must be a drawcard.

This is not your regular footy match. World Rugby is bringing a world-class headliner, Rita Ora, to perform for the crowd. Three international matches and a concert, never again will a ticket to Eden Park offer more bang for your buck.

But more than that, this is the opportunity for many of us to live our values.

If you have ever stumbled into a rancid online debate, been frustrated at the inequitable treatment of wāhine athletes or faced your barriers to participation in your chosen passion, now is the time to show up. To take confidence that every cent of your money is going towards recognising the mahi of women in rugby; that your attendance is changing the narrative to what we see is possible for women's sport in this country.

Let this not be an accidental audience, who bought their tickets to one match, only to have a curtain raiser added but not attended. Let this be a crowd of proudly intentional record breakers. Let us be there, joyous, in full voice, celebrating the women that play our national game. Let this crowd be the before against which all the afters are measured. Let this be the moment that women's rugby finally takes the spotlight.

Let your seat number be the answer, when you are asked: Where were you when the game changed for good?