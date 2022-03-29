Australia celebrate a wicket in their pool match against the West Indies. Photosport

Live updates of the first semifinal between Australia and West Indies. After a rain delay, the match is set to start at 12.45pm, with overs reduced to 45.

The Women's World Cup has reached the semifinal stage. England, South Africa and the West Indies all look on a similar level but can any of them beat Australia? Otago Daily Times cricket writer Adrian Seconi does not like their chances.

Australia v West Indies

Wellington, today, 11am

Form

Australia played 7, won 7

West Indies played 7, won 3, lost 3, 1 no result

The oil

No-one is beating the Australians. The tournament front-runners have lost just one game in the past five years. They cruised through pool play mostly unchallenged and easily beat the West Indies by seven wickets during the round robin.

Key players

Australia's Meg Lanning (358 runs at 59.66) and Rachael Haynes (344 at 57.33) are the second and third leading scorers respectively. But there is so much talent throughout the batting line-up. The West Indies will lean on star all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who swatted a century first up to help sink New Zealand's chances. She has taken 10 wickets and scored more than 200 runs so far.

Question mark

Key Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has a back complaint and is in doubt for the match.

Prediction

Australia should win comfortably.

South Africa v England

Christchurch, tomorrow, 2pm

Form

South Africa played 7, won 5, lost 1, 1 no result

England played 7, won 4, lost 3

The oil

England was disappointing early but the defending champion has won four in a row to restore some confidence. South Africa has found a way to win the tight games and has some key players in terrific form.

Key players

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt has scored five half-centuries in seven innings and

is the tournament's leading scorer with 433 runs. Pace bowler Shabnim Ismail (11 wickets at 18.09) and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (10 wickets, 182 runs) have been instrumental for South Africa as well. For England, opener Tammy Beaumont (243 runs at 34.71) has been steady and Nat Sciver (273 runs at 54.60) productive. Spin duo Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean have captured 24 wickets between them.

Question mark

How many more runs can South Africa squeeze out of Wolvaardt and Sune Luus? They've

done the bulk of the scoring.

Prediction

England. Flipped a coin and it was heads.

- ODT