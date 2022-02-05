Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Winter Olympics: Why Alice Robinson is primed to produce something special in Beijing

7 minutes to read
New Zealand's youngest ever Winter Olympian Alice Robinson will compete in her second Games in Beijing. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's youngest ever Winter Olympian Alice Robinson will compete in her second Games in Beijing. Photo / Photosport

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Thirty years after Annelise Coberger won New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympics medal with silver in slalom at the Albertville Games, Alice Robinson is well placed to add to that sole Olympic alpine skiing medal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.