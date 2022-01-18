Peter Michael competes in the men's 5000 metre event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in 2021. Photo / Getty

Ice speed skater Peter Michael is itching to get back into his New Zealand Team race suit, after being named to compete at his second Winter Olympic Games.

Michael has been selected for Beijing 2022 off the back of strong results at World Cups. He will compete in the 1,500m and is hoping to receive a place to compete in the 10,000m.

Michael, who hails from Palmerston North, is an inline skating World Champion who made the switch to ice after being inspired while watching countryman, and now coach, Shane Dobbin at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

The switch was a resounding success, with Michael named to the New Zealand Team for PyeongChang 2018. Competing at his first Winter Olympic Games Michael came tantalisingly close to a medal, placing fourth in the 5000m, and fourth in the team pursuit alongside Shane Dobbin and Reyon Kay.

Since then Michael has continued competing on the World Cup circuit, claiming numerous World Cup podium finishes. Michael says a huge amount of work went into his selection and he's thrilled to be back in the New Zealand Team.

"It means so much to me to be selected for my second Winter Olympic Games. I'm really looking forward to getting to Beijing and showing what I can do," said Michael.

"I'm aiming to make some waves over there, I know I'm capable of doing something special and I'm really excited to get racing. It's always an absolute pleasure to put on the black suit and wear the fern, I can't wait."

Ice speed skating New Zealand President Roderick Jones says Michael is a driven and dedicated athlete who has already proven Winter Olympic credentials.

"This selection speaks volumes to the efforts and sacrifices Peter has made. In New Zealand, we have ice rinks suitable for short track, not speed skating, which means Peter has had to live and train overseas, and all during the upheaval and uncertainty of the Covid pandemic," said Jones.

"The whole ice-skating fraternity in New Zealand wishes Peter all the best as he chases his dreams of Olympic success."