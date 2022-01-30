Biathlete Campbell Wright on selection for Winter Olympics. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi biathlete Campbell Wright has received a huge boost on the eve of his debut appearance at the Winter Olympics, with a wax technician set to join him in Beijing.

Throughout the season on the Biathlon World Cup circuit, Wright has been reliant on the generosity of other teams to get his skis waxed – a vital part of performing in the sport.

Biathlon, a sport combined of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, is a game of inches. As Wright explained, if you get the waxing wrong it can be costly.

"I don't think people understand that makes a big difference," Wright told the Herald.

"The waxing, not even an understatement, if you get it wrong you're probably looking at somewhere around half a minute, which is somewhere around 20 spots on the result sheet between a good and a bad wax.

"The wax man we have coming with us, it's not his first rodeo. I think he's done six Olympics, so he's an old boy – he's been around the block a few times. That definitely makes a difference and to hear that he can come is a valuable asset for the team.

"We're really lucky to have the Japanese team – don't ask me how but we have a relationship with the Japanese team so that's been awesome. But I think at the Olympics everyone is a little bit, not less friendly, but to go and ask for wax at the Olympics is bit of, not taking advantage...but it's good to have your own so you're not always asking."

The 19-year-old is set to become just the second New Zealand athlete to compete in biathlon at the Winter Games - following Sarah Murphy in 2010 - having earned qualification at the 11th hour following some strong showings.

Wright proved the New Zealand Olympic Committee right for selecting him despite him not having achieved a top-16 position during the season, finishing 15th in the event immediately after he found out about his selection.

The performance earned him a spot in the prestigious mass start race in Italy – a 15km competition in which only 30 athletes are selected to compete.

The race itself didn't quite go to plan for Wright, who started in 29th and finished 30th, but it was an experience that has him primed for his Olympic debut.

"I couldn't wipe the smile off my face," Wright said. "I had a tough day; there's always going to be tough days, and that was a tough old day.

"But I just thought, you're an idiot if you come away from this race sad with what you did to get here. As long as I'm gassed at the finish line, it was a success – and I can say I was gassed at the finish line."

With several Covid tests awaiting him before he gets to Beijing, Wright wasn't thinking too far ahead for fear of jinxing things.

However, in terms of what he expects to be faced with in China, he said he was preparing for a lot of hills.

Based in Italy with his coach, Luca Bormolini, Wright had access to two shooting ranges – one flat and one hilly, so had been training on the latter. And with Bormolini living in a rather isolated area with the nearest neighbour not within 3km, the risk of contracting Covid wasn't as high as it otherwise might have been.

Leading into the event, Wright wasn't putting any pressure on himself.

"My expectations are to go and enjoy myself," he said. "I'm a 19-year-old from New Zealand racing in a sport where, realistically, there shouldn't be a 19-year-old from New Zealand at the Olympics.

"I am there, so I'm going to make the most of it. Thinking about numbers is too complex for me."