Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Winter Olympics: Biathlete Campbell Wright confirms approach from Team USA to change allegiance from New Zealand

4 minutes to read
Biathlete Campbell Wright confirmed that he has been approached by Team USA about a potential change in allegiance as he decides on his next big career move. Video / NZ Herald

Biathlete Campbell Wright confirmed that he has been approached by Team USA about a potential change in allegiance as he decides on his next big career move. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

For many sports, the Olympic Games is the pinnacle.

With athletes putting in at least four years of hard work and dedication preparing to peak at the right time, it creates the most intense, high-pressure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.