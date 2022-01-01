Winter Olympics: Biathlete Campbell Wright confirms approach from Team USA to change allegiance from New Zealand

Biathlete Campbell Wright confirmed that he has been approached by Team USA about a potential change in allegiance as he decides on his next big career move. Video / NZ Herald

Biathlete Campbell Wright confirmed that he has been approached by Team USA about a potential change in allegiance as he decides on his next big career move. Video / NZ Herald

For many sports, the Olympic Games is the pinnacle.

With athletes putting in at least four years of hard work and dedication preparing to peak at the right time, it creates the most intense, high-pressure environment.

It's an environment rising Kiwi biathlete Campbell Wright wants to experience when Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics next year. After chasing winter to hone his craft over the past six years - estimating he has experienced 14 straight winters - the 19-year-old is now in his first season on the World Cup circuit.

While he hopes to add an Olympics debut to his resume in 2022, it is something he is in a race to qualify for.

To qualify to represent New Zealand, the 19-year-old must prove he is a top-16 hopeful in order to earn selection from the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

It's a selection criteria that came under some scrutiny ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. Sprinters Zoe Hobbs and Eddie Osei-Nketia both missed out on taking part in the Games despite having achieved qualification through their world rankings, as the NZOC deemed they were not likely to push for a top 16 finish.

It raised the question over the benefits of exposure and experience for both young athletes and their sports in the Olympic realm, and Wright could be in a similar position should he fail to convince the NZOC by the mid-January deadline.

However, at such an early stage of his career, Wright told the Herald just being able to compete at the Games would provide him with experience that would benefit him in the future that he could not earn anywhere else.

"It would be pretty massive. Biathlon is one of those sports where if you let the pressure get to you, you just end up cracking mega hard. I think if you go to the biggest race in the world for it, everything else then just looks like child's play a little bit," Wright said.

"The shooting aspect is so mental. At junior world champs last year, I had a big crisis in my brain, missed every target I possibly could and it just all went downhill because the pressure got to me. Hopefully in four years I can be a little bit more competitive, but I think having that experience next year will have a massive result not on me immediately, but I'll be so much more prepared for the 2026 Games."

Campbell Wright represents New Zealand, but is eligible to represent the USA as well. Photo / Getty Images

Wright is set to compete at World Cup events in the coming weeks to try and earn a top-16 finish to cement his Olympic claims, with two events in Germany between January 8 and 18, before another in Italy later in the month.

In his first full season on the circuit, Wright has made an impressive start and became just the second teenager in the history of the sport to earn a World Cup point.

While he initially thought the requirement of a top-16 finish was out of reach at the start of his campaign, he now believes it is an achievable mark.

"Once the results were good it became a bit of a rush to try and get New Zealand on board. I don't think they quite understand how biathlon works and how if you're top 16 you're one of the best in the world and have a chance at a medal."

While he wants to compete for New Zealand, Wright is eligible to switch his allegiance to the United States through his parents.

Team USA have filled two of the four spots in their men's team of the Olympics, and Wright confirmed they have approached him a number of times about changing which flag he competes under.

"They've been knocking a few times and I've had to say that, at the moment, I'm still a Kiwi. You get to change once in your life, so if I go to America, it's a permanent solution; I'll be there until I retire.

"There are a few pluses for going over there; a lot more support and funding, and they'll actually select me to go to the Olympics. It's been a big decision.

"At the moment I'm still a Kiwi, but maybe for 2026 I might have to go to the dark side, so to say. I don't want to, but if my hand is forced, then it's forced."