Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Why New Zealand is in a great position to host the Commonwealth Games

4 minutes to read
General view during the Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photosport

General view during the Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photosport

NZ Herald

A new approach to hosting the Commonwealth Games means New Zealand should be in a better position to make a bid for a future event.

Yesterday Victoria was announced as the 2026 host of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.