General view during the Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photosport

A new approach to hosting the Commonwealth Games means New Zealand should be in a better position to make a bid for a future event.

Yesterday Victoria was announced as the 2026 host of the Commonwealth Games under a regional model that will spread the event across the Australian state.

The regional model means the event will be based around the state of Victoria, not just Melbourne as the Commonwealth Games was in 2006. Four regional hubs will be established in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, each with an athlete's village.

Shepparton will also host events, and the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the opening ceremony.

David Culbert, General Manager of Marketing, Communications and Community at Commonwealth Games Australia, said under the new hosting approach, it makes it more feasible for New Zealand to host the event. Auckland last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1990.

"The fact that we're able under the new road map from the Commonwealth Games Federation to put forward a different approach, I think it opens up to a whole stack of different places that may not have hosted the Games otherwise," Culbert told Newstalk ZB's Elliott Smith.

"If you look at New Zealand as an example. I've just seen a tremendous women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. What it allows is not just for it to be in Auckland. You might spread it around the North and South Island, you don't have to be in the one location. While it is a different model and you don't have all the athletes living under the one roof in the roof village," he added.

"The key part about the Commonwealth Games is that it's not the Olympics and you should not try and run it like the Olympics. "

With Victoria confirmed as the 2026 hosts, it means Australia or Great Britain will have held the Commonwealth Games for the last seven events, with the one exception of Delhi in 2010. Durban was initially confirmed as the hosts for this year's event before withdrawing and being replaced by Birmingham.

New Zealand first hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1950 (Auckland) before subsequent envets in 1976 (Christchurch) and 1990 (Auckland). Canada last hosted it in 1994 and there is hope that Hamilton, Ontario could be the venue for the 2030 event which would be 100 years since the city hosted the first ever Commonwealth Games.

But that shouldn't stop New Zealand bidding for the 2030 event, or for four years later which Culbert said Australia won't consider because Brisbane is hosting the Olympics in 2032.

"The fact you haven't hosted the Commonwealth Games since 1990, that doesn't sit well with me," Culbert said.

In 2017, Auckland mayor Phil Goff told RadioSport he wasn't interested in Auckland coming to the rescue of Durban withdrawing its bid for the 2022 Games, with Goff citing incredible fiscal and infrastructure pressure.

That was before funding was committed from Auckland council and the Government to the hosting of the 2021 America's Cup and before three other major sporting events were announced.

New Zealand has hosted the Women's Cricket World Cup already this year with a Rugby World Cup here later in 2022 followed by a Football World Cup in 2023.

The venues are all there across Auckland and upper North Island for a Commonwealth Games and wouldn't need megabucks to get them ready to host.

Eden Park could hold an opening and closing ceremony while Trusts Stadium in Henderson could be set up as a main venue with temporary seating, as the athletics track is already there, as is an indoor venue that could hold the netball, basketball and gymnastics. Alternatively, Spark Arena could be used for those three events, while others like weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, table tennis and squash can be set up in any decent indoor arena, of which Auckland has a fair few.

The Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre could host the swimming and diving, while Albany's Rosedale Park would be the venue for the hockey.

Using regional areas outside of Auckland, the track cycling could take place under two hours away in Cambridge while Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua could also be used.

Auckland/Cambridge possible venues

Trusts Stadium - athletics, opening ceremony, closing ceremony, rugby sevens

Eden Park, Albany Stadium, Seddon Park, Waikato Stadium, Bay Oval - rugby sevens, cricket

National Aquatic Centre or West Wave - Swimming, diving

Spark Stadium - Gymnastics, netball, 3x3 basketball (or at Trusts)

Mountain biking - Woodhill Mountain Bike Park or Rotorua

Hockey - Rosedale Park

Beach volleyball - ASB Tennis centre

Bowls - Plenty of options

Weightlifting, Badminton, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Powerlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Judo, Boxing, table tennis - Vodafone Event Centre, Aotea Centre or North Shore Events Centre.

Triathlon, road cycling, marathon, walking - all along waterfront

Track cycling - Cambridge velodrome