Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix plan to announce a new coach next week after confirming today that Ufuk Talay will not be returning to the club next season.

Talay is off-contract at the end of the current campaign and has signalled a desire to coach overseas, though he will also be an appealing candidate for other A-League clubs.

“I’ve got a lot of gratitude towards the club, as the Phoenix gave me my first opportunity as a head coach,” Talay said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wellington Phoenix, but I’m ready for a new chapter in my coaching career.”

The Australian, who was appointed before the 2019-20 campaign, will leave the Phoenix as the most successful coach in the club’s 16-year history. On-track to guide the side to a third finals appearance in four years, Talay has the best record of any Phoenix coach, despite having to play out of Australia for two seasons.

The team have won 41 per cent of the 103 A-League matches they have played since he took charge while claiming 1.45 points per game — both marks better than any of his predecessors.

Talay believes he will be leaving the club in a good position to continue that positive run.

“The club is in a fantastic place with the academy and the facilities at NZCIS,” he said. ”I believe the Phoenix have the best set-up in the competition, and I know they’ll find a great coach to continue the work that we’ve done for the last four years.

”The club’s heading in the right direction, and I wish them all the best for the foreseeable future. Wellington Phoenix will be a club I’ll watch from afar. It will always have a special place in my heart.”

Talay was appointed Phoenix head coach in May 2019 after serving as Steve Corica’s assistant at Sydney FC. In his first season in the capital, Talay led the team to a club-record third-place finish in the regular season, being named coach of the PFA’s A-League team of the season.

Wellington finished one point outside the top six in his second year, with Covid forcing the team to play all but two of their home matches in Australia. Despite the challenges, the Phoenix finished the season on a club-record 11-match unbeaten run.

Talay guided the Phoenix back to the finals in 2022, even though they were again forced to play in Australia while dealing with a Covid outbreak, an injury crisis and a hectic schedule.

Wellington Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison thanked Talay for his immense contribution to the club.

”Ufuk has had a massive impact on the Phoenix from the moment he arrived in Wellington four years ago, and he will leave foundations that we can build on,” Morrison said. ”He’s been a fantastic coach for us, and has put in place structures and methodologies that we will continue to use in the future.

”I would have loved for Ufuk to stay on, but he has always had aspirations to coach beyond the A-League and I have no doubt he is good enough to do so.

”We have spoken a lot about his future and his desire to coach internationally, and I know he’ll be a success wherever in the world he lands.”