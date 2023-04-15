Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Wellington Phoenix coach departs: Assessing the legacy of Ufuk Talay

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Ufuk Talay of the Wellington Phoenix waves to fans at Sky Stadium. Photo / Getty

Ufuk Talay of the Wellington Phoenix waves to fans at Sky Stadium. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Regardless of what happens over the rest of this season, coach Ufuk Talay has left an impressive legacy at the Wellington Phoenix.

Talay, who confirmed his exit on Friday, turning down a contract extension

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport