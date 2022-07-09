Nick Kyrgios spoke about his "bromance" with Novak Djokovic in his final press conference before Sunday night's Wimbledon final. Photo / Getty Images.

Nick Kyrgios spoke about his "bromance" with Novak Djokovic in his final press conference before Sunday night's Wimbledon final. Photo / Getty Images.

We doubt they'll be this friendly on Centre Court.

Nick Kyrgios spoke about his "bromance" with Novak Djokovic in his final press conference before Sunday night's Wimbledon final and the pair are embracing their new-found love for one another.

Just 18 months ago Kyrgios told reporters at the 2021 Australian Open he didn't like the Serbian star "at all" but after the Canberran was one of few players to publicly support Djokovic during his deportation ordeal Down Under earlier this year, the duo have become unlikely allies.

Re-posting a tweet from Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo about the rivals' improved relationship on his Instagram story, Kyrgios asked Djokovic if they were "friends now".

Djokovic replied on his own Instagram account, writing: "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow pays."

Kyrgios continued the banter, responding: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

The social media byplay attracted plenty of attention from the tennis world on Sunday as the posts went viral. Host and presenter Blair Henley tweeted the exchange, writing: "Welcome to the Twilight Zone."

Tennis writer Erik Gudris said Wimbledon "just got weirder" while journalist and podcaster Ben Rothenberg added: "It's getting weird."

The Tennis Channel tweeted: "What a bromance! Will we be seeing @NickKyrgios and @DjokerNole together at a nightclub after the match (laughing emoji)?"

ESPN's D'Arcy Maine reacted by saying: "This definitely feels like a bromance to me."

Ozmo himself re-posted the exchange on Twitter with three laughing/crying emojis.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kyrgios explained how he'd gone from blasting Djokovic for his behaviour during the pandemic to respecting the man he'll face in the biggest match of his career.

"We definitely have a bit of bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said.

"Everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. Every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only player to stand up for him with all the drama at the Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is earned. Not on the tennis court but when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you.

"We actually message each other on DMs on Instagram now. It's real weird. Earlier in the week he was like 'hopefully I'll see you Sunday'."

When told of Kyrgios' remarks, Djokovic said: "I don't know if we can call it a bromance yet but we have a much better relationship. I respect him a lot for sticking up to me in January."

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent," Djokovic added after defeating Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. "For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."

The niceties between the two are a far cry from 2019 when Kyrgios declared Djokovic "just wants to be Federer" and criticised his post-match celebration where he would walk to the centre of the court and acknowledge all four sections of the crowd like the Swiss master.

"I feel he wants to be liked so much that I just can't stand him," Kyrgios told the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

"This celebration thing is so cringe-worthy.

"He's unbelievable, a champion of the sport, one of the greatest we will ever see. I think he will get the grand slam count and overtake Federer.

"But we're talking about a guy who pulled out of the Australian Open one year because it was too hot. No matter how many grand slams he wins, he will never be the greatest to me.

"Novak just riles me the wrong way. He always says what he thinks he needs to say rather than his actual opinion.

"The celebration kills me. Every time he does it, it just kills me."

These days Kyrgios has nothing but respect for Djokovic and described the 20-time grand slam champion as a "winner" when asked before Sunday's decider if he was ready to step up and lead the post-Big Three era.

"No. No. No, I don't," Kyrgios said. "I don't think anyone is able to fill those shoes. We've got a great crop of young players coming up … but no one is able to fill those shoes.

"We'll never see a competitor like Rafa again. You'll never see someone wield a racket like Roger so effortlessly. And you'll never see anyone who just wins and just plays the game so good like Djokovic.

"Once they're gone, I'm not sure (where tennis goes). If I am ever able to lift a grand slam trophy, please don't put the pressure on me to do another one."