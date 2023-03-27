Shaun Johnson's young daughter steals show, signs autographs for crowd. Video / kaylamalvinacullen

Shaun Johnson may have won the game for the NZ Warriors on Sunday against the Canterbury Bulldogs, but he was overshadowed by an unexpected family member at Mt Smart.

Winding back the clock, Johnson produced a brilliant solo try to clinch victory for the Warriors.

And after full time he was seen celebrating with friends, teammates and family, including his daughter, Millah.

But when he was signing autographs for the crowd, it was Millah who outshone her dad.

In footage posted up by former Silver Fern and Johnson’s wife, Kayla Johnson, Millah was seen copying her dad and going up to fans in the crowd and signing autographs, much to their delight.

“How good is it to be home, #Upthewahs,” Kayla posted alongside footage of her daughter and husband.

The moment was both labelled “hilarious” and “cute” by fans who got to share the moment with Millah.

“That has to be the sweetest thing ever! Everyone made her feel so special,” one person said.

Another added: “OMG the signatures at the end! so damn cute x.”

A third said: “yes girl! Outdone your parents already.”

Former Silver Ferns sharp shooter Maria Folau also chimed in on her friend and teammate’s post, saying it’s a sign Millah will have her name up in lights.

“Hahahah good girl! MJ! Practising for the future.”

Shaun Johnson with his daughter, Millah, following the Warriors' 16-14 victory over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Kayla Johnson / Instagram

Too young to write her own signature, Millah improvised and signed autographs by drawing a circle.

More than 18,000 fans showed up to see the Warriors’ return to their spiritual home for the first time this season.

And they got to witness Johnson at his best, scoring a try, setting up another, making a line break, and creating two line break assists in a tight 16-14 victory.

Under new coach Andrew Webster, the Warriors have made a winning start to the 2023 season, with three victories from their first four outings

They take on the Cronulla Sharks next Sunday at 6.05pm.







