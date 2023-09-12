Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks about the All Black's loss and the Warriors. Video / Mark Mitchell

The hottest ticket in town is officially off the market.

After going on sale at 12pm - the Warriors have announced just 41 minutes later that tickets for their home playoff against the Newcastle Nights at Mt Smart Stadium had sold out.





Warriors home tickets have quickly become some of the most sought-after sporting tokens as the Penrose-based side refused to stop winning games this season - eventuating in a first top four finish since 2007 and earning themselves that second life.

Members had first dibs on tickets since midday Monday with a pre-sale and the general public had their shot at noon today.

Preferential access was given to those who purchased a $49 Fast Pass that allowed them access to this Saturday as well as any further finals matches - should the Warriors progress.

The Mt Smart faithful voiced their concern last week as the NRL tossed up the idea of moving the match to Eden Park - a move that made sense in when looking through a financial lens but not so much when looking through the glasses of those that had made the trek to Penrose each weekend.

The Warriors have enjoyed strong support all season at Mt Smart. Photo / Getty

The venue is now decided, with the Warriors to play the Knights at their home in front of be a sell out crowd of 25,000.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told Newstalk ZB’s Adam Cooper on Monday that pre-sale tickets were flying off the digital shelves.

“The phones have been non-stop, inquiries and the like, so just waiting on some numbers to come through from the NRL.”

George said the three seasons spent based in Australia make this coming weekend even more special for the club.

“Just being separated from our grassroots here in New Zealand over the last few years - to bounce back into this year is just a real highlight for our footy club, but not one we’re taking for granted.”



